Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
874
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mulatto Confirms That A Name Change Is In The Works

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Is it finally time for a change?

After receiving backlash for quite some time for her rap name, it looks like Mulatto is making a switch. She sat down on The Shade Room to address the backlash and the calls for her to change her name in a climate that was labeling her a colorist.

“I’m not a colorist, but the internet gon’ do what they do, I can’t convince people that already don’t like me otherwise so I’m not gonna have a stroke about it,” Mulatto stated. “That’s why I’m doing my little part on the back end like learning about today, and talk about the name change and stuff like that, to also dead it on my end because I feel like that kinda contributes to that.”

As far as when and how that name change would happen, Mulatto was less clear. “It’s still in the works, like, people gotta understand too that, at this level in an artist’s career that’s not just something that happens overnight,” she said. “Or, it’s not something that even happens period because it’s so much money and investments on the line when you do that…but it’s definitely in the works, like, I’m considering it for sure.” Do you think she should change her name?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159 525 12
0
Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159
0
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record
159
0
Bay Area Rapper Cutty Banks Shot & Killed
318
0
Rod Wave Flexes Assortment Of New Plaques
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Busta Rhymes Major Distribution
79
0
Tory Lanez Feat. 42 Dugg My Time To Shine
93
0
Lil Wayne Low Down
106
0
Eminem Zeus
132
0
Conway Feat. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn Spurs 3
93
0
DDG Feat. YG Moonwalking In Calabasas YG Remix
159
0
E-40 Feat. Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst Still
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
119
0
Tory Lanez Feat. Rich The Kid, VV$ Ken “Boink Boink” Video
106
0
Mulatto “Spend it” Video
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record