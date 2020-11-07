Rap Basement

Mulatto Excited Over Nicki Minaj Praise: “I’m Lost For Words”

Posted By on November 6, 2020

The New York rapper tweeted that she loves Mulatto and called her “dope.”

A cosign from Nicki Minaj has caused Mulatto to have one of the best days of her life. The Queen of Da Souf rapper already had much to celebrate on Friday (November 6) after her collaborative single “Quarantine Thick” with 2 Chainz was released, and then Nicki retweeted a video of Mulatto giving Nicki her flowers. Nicki wrote, “My baby Big Latto. Sending all that love right back. She’s dope.” The moment was quickly caught by Mulatto who not only tweeted about the love, but also hopped on Instagram Live to share her enthusiasm.

“Who the f*ck cutting onion @nickiminaj QUEEN” the rapper wrote in a caption to a screenshot of Nicki’s tweet. On Twitter, she added, “Nah cause that sh*t mean the [world] to me fr y’all don’t understand I’m lost for words it may seem small to yall but Nicki is my f*cking inspiration since like 8 yrs old dawg I’m beyond fulfilled.”

On Live, Mulatto continued to express how excited she was that Nicki Minaj even knew who she was, and she even played a few songs by the Young Money icon and rapped every lyric. Check out all the posts below.

Via HNHH

