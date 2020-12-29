Rap Basement

Fans React To Young Thug Requesting A Verzuz Battle With Lil Wayne
79
0
Meek Mill Responds To Reaction Over Viral Video Of Him Giving Kids $20 Selling Water
93
0
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
979
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
874
0
Mulatto Praises Lil Baby, Says He’s The “Frontrunner” Of Atlanta Hip Hop

Posted By on December 29, 2020

The rapper is praising Lil Baby for his longevity in the game.

As part of HNHH’s 12 Days of Christmas series, we sat down with Mulatto recently to discuss her breakout year in music, possibly changing her name, some new hobbies she’s picked up from quarantine, and much, much, more. 

When asked about all the amazing collaborations she’s managed to notch on her belt this year, the self-proclaimed Queen of Da Souf had some words of praise for Atlanta peer Lil Baby, gushing over his talent. She then referred to the My Turn artist as one of the best in terms of Atlanta hip-hop right now. “I feel like he’s the frontrunner for the males of Atlanta, and I feel like I’m the frontrunner for the females,” Mulatto began. “Like Atlanta, male rap and female rap, I think that collab was needed for Atlanta culture. But off set and stuff, even in the studio, he’s real cool and humble, real humble dude.”


Alexander Tamargo/Spotify/Getty Images

“On some longevity sh*t, I’d say [Lil] Baby for sure. He’s an artist that’s not just here today and gone tomorrow, 15 minutes of fame. He’s here to stay for sure. Baby… myself, sh*t. I know I’m here to stay. A lot of it don’t even be the talent or the music. It’s the work ethic,” she explains.

Big Latto then goes on to compare her and Baby’s hard-working nature, something she thinks distinguishes them from other rappers in the Atlanta game, continuing, “If you gonna be here to stay, and I’m saying you’re gonna be here for a long time, it really be the work ethic. Who else? I’ll say Baby and me. I’m gonna say one female and one male. Me and Baby.”


Kevin Winter/iHeartMedia/Getty Images

Be sure to check out the full interview with Latto here

Via HNHH

