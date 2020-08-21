Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Roddy Ricch Addresses Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Album Cover
93
0
Big Sean Spits Bars For Jhené Aiko On New Nas Collab “Replace Me”
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
979
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
728
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mulatto Recalls Spending 3 Days In Jail After Wrongful Arrest At Airport

Posted By on August 21, 2020

She’s able to laugh at her misfortune now but she surely didn’t appreciate it when it happened.

All she wanted to do was go to a Caribbean island for a beachfront vacation, but instead, Mulatto ended up in jail. After delivering a stream of mixtapes and EPs over the years, Mulatto is eagerly awaiting the official release of her debut studio album, Queen of Da Souf. The project will arrive in just a few hours, and Fader wanted to help hype the buzz around the record by chatting with the rapper for their “Remember The Time” series. Mulatto shared a story with the publication recalling a time that she was profiled at the airport and taken into custody.

Mulatto, Fader, Queen of Da Souf, Arrests
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Mulatto shared that she planned a trip to the Dominican Republic and was at the airport walking to the gate when she was approached by two police officers. She asked them what they wanted and Mulatto was told that she has a warrant. She was placed in a cell at the airport’s holding area for hours before being transferred to the county jail. When Big Latto appeared before a judge, she was told that she didn’t have a warrant and should be released. However, she wasn’t let go for another 24 hours because the computer system was apparently not working.

The rapper added that while her friends were in the DR, the first thing she did after her three-day jail stint was she made her way to the studio. Check out Mulatto sharing her story below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Roddy Ricch Addresses Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Album Cover
93 525 7
0
Big Sean Spits Bars For Jhené Aiko On New Nas Collab “Replace Me”
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Roddy Ricch Addresses Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Album Cover
93
0
Big Sean Spits Bars For Jhené Aiko On New Nas Collab “Replace Me”
93
0
Wack 100 Weighs In On Megan Thee Stallion “Snitch” Accusations
119
0
Polo G & Young Thug Are Locked In The Studio
119
0
Drake Teases Possible “Certified Lover Boy” x Nike Merch Collab
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tinie (f.k.a. Tinie Tempah) Feat. Roy Wood$ Moncler (Remix)
132
0
B.o.B Slizzy Sity
93
0
Fivio Foreign 13 Going On 30
79
1
Vic Mensa Dirt On My Name
132
0
Fivio Foreign 13 Going On 30
93
0
Nas Feat. AZ, Cormega & Foxy Brown Full Circle
119
0
Chief Keef Bang Bang
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
238
0
Pop Smoke Feat. Lil Tjay “Mood Swings” Video
238
0
Gunna “200 FOR LUNCH / DIRTY DIANA” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Roddy Ricch Addresses Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Album Cover
Big Sean Spits Bars For Jhené Aiko On New Nas Collab “Replace Me”
Wack 100 Weighs In On Megan Thee Stallion “Snitch” Accusations