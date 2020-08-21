Mulatto Recalls Spending 3 Days In Jail After Wrongful Arrest At Airport

All she wanted to do was go to a Caribbean island for a beachfront vacation, but instead, Mulatto ended up in jail. After delivering a stream of mixtapes and EPs over the years, Mulatto is eagerly awaiting the official release of her debut studio album, Queen of Da Souf. The project will arrive in just a few hours, and Fader wanted to help hype the buzz around the record by chatting with the rapper for their “Remember The Time” series. Mulatto shared a story with the publication recalling a time that she was profiled at the airport and taken into custody.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Mulatto shared that she planned a trip to the Dominican Republic and was at the airport walking to the gate when she was approached by two police officers. She asked them what they wanted and Mulatto was told that she has a warrant. She was placed in a cell at the airport’s holding area for hours before being transferred to the county jail. When Big Latto appeared before a judge, she was told that she didn’t have a warrant and should be released. However, she wasn’t let go for another 24 hours because the computer system was apparently not working.

The rapper added that while her friends were in the DR, the first thing she did after her three-day jail stint was she made her way to the studio. Check out Mulatto sharing her story below.