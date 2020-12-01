Rap Basement

Mulatto Denies Making Colorism Comments On Clubhouse
Rick Ross Is Trying To Make Healthcare More Accessible In His Latest Boss Move
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
Mulatto Said Colorism Isn’t Real & Twitter Is Coming For Her

Posted By on December 1, 2020

Fans are dragging Mulatto after saying colorism isn’t real on Clubhouse.

All in a day’s work for Mulatto. Just one day after reports surfaced that she plans on changing her derogatory stage name, so did a huge uproar from Twitter, revealing that she said colorism is not real on the app, Clubhouse. Naturally, they’re firing back at her comment with full force.

The “B*tch From Da Souf” rapper has been in hot water since last week, when she declared that she does not identify as black or white, but as her name suggests, mulatto — a dated, controversial, and offensive word to many. “It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes,” she told HipHopDX from the BET Hip-Hop Awards, explaining why she is considering changing her name. “So I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger.”

She may want to consider changing more than just her name now, because fans are flocking to Twitter to drag her over her latest remark on the topic, and it’s blowing up. Some fans are even comparing her to Doja Cat, demanding she receive the same amount of slander that Doja did during her racism-related scandal last summer.

Via HNHH

Mulatto Denies Making Colorism Comments On Clubhouse
Rick Ross Is Trying To Make Healthcare More Accessible In His Latest Boss Move
Mulatto Denies Making Colorism Comments On Clubhouse
Rick Ross Is Trying To Make Healthcare More Accessible In His Latest Boss Move
Mulatto Said Colorism Isn't Real & Twitter Is Coming For Her
24kGoldn Announces New Single "Coco" With DaBaby
Future Tells Roddy Ricch Fans Don't Want Him To Find Love
