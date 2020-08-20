Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

It’s The Perfect Time For A New Bad Meets Evil Album
106
0
Mulatto Shares “Queen Of Da Souf” Tracklist: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, & More
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
979
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
688
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mulatto Shares “Queen Of Da Souf” Tracklist: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, & More

Posted By on August 20, 2020

Mulatto is releasing her album “Queen Of Da Souf” tonight, featuring 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, City Girls, 42 Dugg, Saweetie, and Trina.

T.I. might be the King of the South but Mulatto is officially crowning herself as the one-and-only Queen Of Da Souf.

The 21-year-old Atlanta rapper has been orchestrating her moves perfectly for the last several months, making her rollout strategies fun for the fans and garnering a lot of attention. Having been crowned one of the XXL Freshmen of the year, Big Latto is ready to make her mark on the music business with her new album, which drops tonight.

Following her recreation of several classic Gucci Mane photos to announce her new single with the legend, titled “Muwop,” Mulatto pulled off another game for her fans, blanking out some names on her tracklist at the beginning of the week and replacing them with emojis, making people guess who was featured on the project. Many people caught on and, last night, Latto confirmed everybody’s speculation by sharing the official tracklisting.

Queen Of Da Souf will arrive tonight, including features from Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, City Girls, 42 Dugg, Saweetie, and Trina. That’s a pretty solid balance of both veteran presences, rising stars, and staples in the game. Needless to say, a ton of people are excited to check this one out tonight.

Which song are you most excited to listen to?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

It’s The Perfect Time For A New Bad Meets Evil Album
106 525 8
0
Baby Keem Speaks On Family & More In His XXL Freshman Freestyle
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

It’s The Perfect Time For A New Bad Meets Evil Album
106
0
Mulatto Shares “Queen Of Da Souf” Tracklist: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, & More
119
0
Baby Keem Speaks On Family & More In His XXL Freshman Freestyle
66
0
Iggy Azalea & Tinashe Announce New Music Coming Tonight
119
0
Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” Remixed By Teachers In Amazing Viral Video
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Metro Marrs Oh Yea
79
0
Protoje Feat. Wiz Khalifa A Vibe
79
0
Clipse Feat. Fabolous Comedy Central
106
0
Baha Bank$ Feat. Chance The Rapper Shake Dat A$$
172
0
Redman Feat. Mr. Cream & Mr. Green Hip-Hop 2020
93
0
Flee Lord & 38 Spesh Feat. Fred The Godson The Lord & The God
159
0
El Alfa Feat. Tyga Trap Pea
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna “200 FOR LUNCH / DIRTY DIANA” Video
172
0
Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
344
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

It’s The Perfect Time For A New Bad Meets Evil Album
Mulatto Shares “Queen Of Da Souf” Tracklist: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, & More
Baby Keem Speaks On Family & More In His XXL Freshman Freestyle