Mulatto Shares “Queen Of Da Souf” Tracklist: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, & More

T.I. might be the King of the South but Mulatto is officially crowning herself as the one-and-only Queen Of Da Souf.

The 21-year-old Atlanta rapper has been orchestrating her moves perfectly for the last several months, making her rollout strategies fun for the fans and garnering a lot of attention. Having been crowned one of the XXL Freshmen of the year, Big Latto is ready to make her mark on the music business with her new album, which drops tonight.

Following her recreation of several classic Gucci Mane photos to announce her new single with the legend, titled “Muwop,” Mulatto pulled off another game for her fans, blanking out some names on her tracklist at the beginning of the week and replacing them with emojis, making people guess who was featured on the project. Many people caught on and, last night, Latto confirmed everybody’s speculation by sharing the official tracklisting.

Queen Of Da Souf will arrive tonight, including features from Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, City Girls, 42 Dugg, Saweetie, and Trina. That’s a pretty solid balance of both veteran presences, rising stars, and staples in the game. Needless to say, a ton of people are excited to check this one out tonight.

