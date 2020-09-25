Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
807
2
The Lox Living Off Xperience
609
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mulatto Would Go On A Date With Fivio Foreign If He Asked Her Out

Posted By on September 24, 2020

The rapper recently flirted with her fellow XXL Freshman 2020 artist during their cypher.

A brief mention of Fivio Foreign in her Freestyle Cypher has caused fans to romantically link Mulatto with her fellow XXL Freshman.  “I ain’t even f*ck a rap n*gga yet, but if Fivio want to then I ain’t gon’ pass on ’em/Yeah, b*tch, I get my mack on,” Mulatto rapped earlier this month. It didn’t take long for Mulatto’s fans to spread rumors about her relationship with the New York artist, and during her visit to Angela Yee’s Lip Service, the rapper was asked if she would give Fivio Foreign a shot.

“I’mma flirt!… We cool. That was the first time I met Fivio and we was just flirting on set, but nah, we don’t talk and we ain’t never talked,” Mulatto said as the hosts pressed her with questions. Angela Yee wanted to know if Mulatto would go out with Fivio is he decided to shoot his shot.

“Yeah,” she answered. “We cool. That’s my friend. I told him on set at XXL, before XXL and before I had this little hype that I got right now, I was trying to work with Fivio. His A&R had set up a session with my A&R and I was already at the studio in New York waiting on Fivio to pull up in New York before… This fool done stood me up.” According to Mulatto, Fivio wanted to make another stop before going to the studio to meet with the Queen of Da Souf rapper, so she decided to leave. Check out the clip and Mulatto’s full interview below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video
265
0
Kanye West Samples Lauryn Hill Classic In New Snippet “Believe What I Say”
278
1
Everything Tory Lanez Alleges In “Daystar” Lyrics
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Mulatto In It
40
0
Mustafa Air Forces
53
0
Lil Wayne Feat. 2 Chainz Siri
66
0
Action Bronson Cliff Hanger
185
0
Suspect Feat. Giggs Bruce Wayne
159
0
Smoke Boys Feat. Dizzee Rascal Justin Bieber
93
0
Joji Tick Tock
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Russ Feat. Kehlani “Take You Back” Video
106
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Baby “Rags2Riches 2” Video
119
0
Bryson Tiller “Right My Wrongs” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video