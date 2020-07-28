Rap Basement

2 Chainz & Rick Ross Will Face Off In Verzuz Battle
Rolling Loud Portugal Announces 2021 Lineup: Future, A$AP Rocky, & More
Seven7Hardaway 7x
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign & Polo G Are Dropping Friday

Posted By on July 28, 2020

Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign, and Polo G are gearing up to release a brand new single called “Doors Unlocked.”

Murda Beatz may have cooled down his output since bursting into the scene with a seemingly endless supply of hits in his arsenal, but that’s not to say he’s been using his downtime to twiddle his thumbs. In fact, it would appear that the Canadian producer has been working on some new music, with speculation that he’s steadily building up a solo album behind the scenes. As it happens, Murda is gearing up to launch a brand new single this Friday, taking to Instagram to reveal the guest artists and artwork.

“My New Single DOORS UNLOCKED Featuring @TyDollaSign And @Polo.Capalot Out Friday!” captions Murda, alongside artwork that all but promises a rollicking good time. “Pre-Save Link In Bio.” It’s no surprise that Murda enlisted his friend Polo G for the occasion, having recently contributed production to “Beautiful Pain (Losin’ My Mind)” off The Goat. As for Ty Dolla $ign, he’s no stranger to collaborating with Murda, as he previously has on 2 Chainz‘ “It’s A Vibe,” and “9 Times Out Of 10” off the producer’s 2016 breakout mixtape.

Look for Murda, Ty Dolla $ign, and Polo G to deliver their upcoming single on Friday, and keep an eye out for future developments on all three artists. As for Murda Beatz, would you be excited to see him line up an official studio album? It does feel like it’s due, does it not?

