Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
212
0
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4103
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1151
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Murda Mook Wasn’t Feeling Drake’s Presence At URL This Weekend

Posted By on November 1, 2021

Murda Mook wasn’t pleased by Drake’s URL takeover this past weekend.

Drake‘s love for battle rap has been made clear over the years. In fact, he’s a big part as to why URL inked a deal with Caffeine, in the first place. The rapper extended his 35th birthday celebrations to Halloween weekend for URL’s Till Death Do Us Part battle where some of the best rappers in the battle circuit went head to head. For Drizzy’s part, he offered to buy some bottles for the venue since there wasn’t a bar.

Not everyone was down with Drake’s appearance at URL. Murda Mook, who Drake was previously seen cheesing with over the summer at URL’s NOME XI, expressed his disproval for the Certified Lover Boy rapper practically taking the lead on hosting duties. 

“Y’all n***as ain’t gonna make money like that. Like, y’all bugging. Stop. Stop it,” Mook stated. “This is supposed to be for us — our culture. We lit. Y’all n***as running in here talking, ‘Smack let Drizzy be him today.’ N***a come to one shit — ‘Yo you can be me.’ What? We just giving our shit up like that? Oh man, shit getting crazy out here… N***a just let a n***a just take the whole shit today.”

For the most part, Drake appeared to be enjoying himself during the event. At one point, he said that he was going to step off of the stage to watch the event like a spectator. 

Drake’s yet to respond to Murda Mook’s comments but we’ll keep you posted if he does. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv)

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106 525 8
0
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
212
0
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106
0
Megan Thee Stallion Feels Pressure To Create Hits: “Everything Is So Quick”
119
0
Murda Mook Wasn’t Feeling Drake’s Presence At URL This Weekend
146
0
Wale Says He Hasn’t Heard Of Any Beef Between Rick Ross & Meek Mill
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Joell Ortiz In My Feelings
132
0
Skepta & Fumez The Engineer Plugged In
199
0
Hotboii Never Say Never
185
0
Azealia Banks Tarantula/Wings Of A Butterfly
503
0
Nipsey Hussle Rose Clique
132
0
Lupe Fiasco Not A Costume
278
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy Chaos
357
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
926
0
DreamDoll “Tryouts” Video
357
0
Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
Megan Thee Stallion Feels Pressure To Create Hits: “Everything Is So Quick”