Music Legend Clarence Avant's Wife Murdered During Home Invasion: Report
159
0
Van Lathan Says Kanye Doesn't Want Free Speech But Actually "White Speech"
251
0
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2210
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1654
0
Music Legend Clarence Avant’s Wife Murdered During Home Invasion: Report

Posted By on December 1, 2021

The 90-year-old icon was with his 81-year-old wife Jacqueline in Hollywood Hills when they fell victim to a brazen attack in the early morning hours.

Police departments across the country are warning against an increase in crime. The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly circulated a notice alerting people of the nefarious activities as videos of home invasions and robberies take over timelines. This week, a woman walking her baby returned home to find thieves waiting on her. She was robbed and threatened while holding her child.

We’ve continued to report on frightening home invasions, particularly those in Beverly Hills and the Hollywood Hills. Celebrities are finding themselves victims, some like Pop Smoke mortally wounded, and now it has been reported that 90-year-old music legend Clarence Avant‘s wife has also been killed.

JAy Z, Clarence Avant, Diddy
Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Earlier today (December 31), Avant was home with his wife, 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, at their residence in Beverly Hills when home invaders stormed in. It was approximately 2:30 a.m. when dispatch received the call but by the time police arrived, the thieves were long gone. A security guard was also reportedly at the residence during the incident.

“The Avant family’s contributions to the world of entertainment and to better communities across Los Angeles are unmatched,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said. Avant has been dubbed the “Godfather of Black Music” and his reach expands to working with some of the top tier talents in the industry from Babyface to Louis Armstrong.

Jacqueline Avant, Clarence Avant
Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

“Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother, philanthropist, and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable, positive contribution and impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends, and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life,” reads a statement from the family.

The Avants were married for 54 years. We offer our condolences to the Avants and their loved ones through this awful tragedy. Police haven’t yet released information regarding the suspects.

[via]
Via HNHH

Van Lathan Says Kanye Doesn’t Want Free Speech But Actually “White Speech”
251 525 19
0
Takeoff Announces NTF Platform “Apes In Space” That Comes With Perks
159 525 12
0

