Mystikal Discusses Dismissed Rape Charges & Rapping For God

Posted By on April 14, 2021

The rapper says facing his most recent charges “was like a reoccurring bad dream.”

A weight was lifted off of Mystikal‘s shoulders last December when he learned that rape charges set against him were dismissed after a grand jury failed to indict. It all stemmed from an incident that occurred back in 2016 that resulted in the rapper serving 18 months in jail before being released on a $3 million bond. Mystikal has maintained his innocence since inception, and because he had a 2003 sexual battery case where he pleaded guilty hanging over his head, the rapper has been wanting to clear his name.

The Louisiana legend sat down with The Associated Press and spoke about his sexual assault case candidly for the first time. He said his most recent run-in with the law “was like a reoccurring bad dream” and admitted that he was unsure whether things would work out in his favor. 

Mystikal, Rape Charges, Associated Press
Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images

His ordeals have caused him to reevaluate his choices, including how he approaches his music career. Mystikal told AP that he “can’t go to God” with his lewd lyrics, so it seems that he’ll be changing a few things moving forward. “When I look back and listen to the music, man — I was a nasty lil’ rapper!” he said. “A lot of my music now, I imagine myself rapping it to God and if I can rap it, I’m proud.”

“It felt like God was winking his eye at me,” Mystikal added. “That’s what strengthens my spirituality right now, things like that.” You’ll be able to hear more from Mystikal about the ups and downs of his personal and professional lives on an upcoming episode of TV One’s Unsung.

[via]
Via HNHH

