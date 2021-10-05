Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
2859
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1509
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

N.O.R.E Confirms Drake Will Not Appear On “Drink Champs” Yet

Posted By on October 5, 2021

N.O.R.E confirms that Drake will not be appearing on “Drink Champs,” though he hasn’t given up hope.

Drink Champs has established itself as one of the foremost podcasts in hip-hop entertainment, and the charismatic team of N.O.R.E and DJ EFN have kept the conversations flowing — with a little help from the sauce, of course.

And while they have chopped it up with no shortage of rap legends, there are some who have yet to sit down at the Drink Champs table. While Drake was originally rumored to be appearing on the program — N.O.R.E himself seemed to indicate as much at the end of September, shortly after the release of Certified Lover Boy — it would appear that an appearance from The Boy is not in the cards. At least, not yet.

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Speaking with HipHopDX, N.O.R.E affirmed that Drizzy’s appearance was nothing but a rumor given legs after a misunderstanding. “We ain’t get Drake, that was all a rumor,” he explains. “We were really just listening to Drake’s music and my man in the background said, ‘Drake’s on Drink Champs! And we just said, ‘Drink Champs!’

“But hey, he’s still in Miami,” continues N.O.R.E. “We’re still stalkin’ him. We don’t mind being told no. But you never know. We’re actually in Hawaii just listening to his music and randomly, someone posted it. I ran with the story because positive energy creates positive energy.”

Perhaps the rap legend’s energy will indeed pay off, as it’s beginning to feel like Drake appearing on the podcast is an inevitability. It has been rumored so often now that Drake is all but committed, and should he indeed pull up, the conversational format would likely lead to an insightful and entertaining glimpse into one of rap’s biggest stars.

Would you like to see Drake sit down on Drink Champs? 

[via

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159 525 12
0
Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk
331
0
Jayda Cheaves Explains Awkward LL Cool J Encounter: “So Sorry, No Disrespect”
754
1
R. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes Channels
860
1
More News

Trending Songs

SahBabii Switch
93
0
Lil Wayne Ya Dig
132
0
AxL Feat. JackBoy Motorbike
212
0
Luh Soldier Too Easy (Remix)
159
0
Grafh Feat. Sheek Louch & Ransom Valid
238
0
Seddy Hendrinx Poison
146
0
Beanz Pink Drink
172
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lakeyah Feat. MoneyBagg Yo “Check” Video
79
0
FaZe Kaysan Feat. Future & Lil Durk “Made A Way” Video
172
0
Meek Mill “Expensive Pain ” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk