Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Benzino Doubles Down Against Eminem’s Bloodthirsty Stans
106
0
Conway Hypes Shady Debut: “It’s About To Get Very Spooky”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1218
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1085
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

N.O.R.E Takes A Defiant Stand Against DJ Vlad

Posted By on November 3, 2020

Following disparaging remarks about Minister Louis Farrakhan, N.O.R.E has moved to distance himself completely from DJ Vlad.

DJ Vlad has built up a sizable platform throughout the years, amassing interviews with many of the game’s rising rappers, not to mention countless conversations with OGs and veterans. And while some have criticized the media personality for a variety of reasons, many rappers have continued to sit down with VLAD TV, to the point where his platform boasts one of hip-hop’s most expansive archives. Recently, however, DJ Vlad has found himself on the receiving end of a widespread movement (arguably spearheaded by Royce Da 5’9″), one that recently found N.O.R.E taking a vocal stand against him. 

N.O.R.E

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

It started when Vlad made disparaging remarks about DJ Louis Farrakhan during an interview with D.L. Hughley, which went on to upset artists like Royce Da 5’9, Nick Cannon, and Lord Jamar, one of Vlad’s frequent collaborators. Though Vlad maintained that he had misquoted the Minister, many rappers felt that his statement was disingenuous, to the point where the narrative has since begun to turn against the interviewer. So much so that Noreaga has officially issued a public request that Vlad remove all videos involving him from the DJ Vlad YouTube channel.

“Vlad TV, I feel like he disrespected hip-hop,” says N.O.R.E. “I feel like he disrespected Louis Farrakhan, and he didn’t say sorry. So Vlad TV or anyone watching this, I would like you personally Vlad, to take every video with N.O.R.E that’s on your site, to take it off. I’m asking you that as a favor, I know I could have called you on the phone, but this is a public situation. Not a private situation. So this is your boy N.O.R.E signing off. I don’t want anything to do with that.”

Check out N.O.R.E’s request below, and sound off — do you think Vlad owes it to N.O.R.E to acquiesce with the request? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Benzino Doubles Down Against Eminem’s Bloodthirsty Stans
106 525 8
0
Conway Hypes Shady Debut: “It’s About To Get Very Spooky”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Benzino Doubles Down Against Eminem’s Bloodthirsty Stans
106
0
Conway Hypes Shady Debut: “It’s About To Get Very Spooky”
146
0
N.O.R.E Takes A Defiant Stand Against DJ Vlad
132
0
John Legend Says Lil Wayne Is In “The Sunken Place”
146
0
Chris Rock Assesses Today’s Artists, Doesn’t Know NBA YoungBoy
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Smokepurpp Never Have I Ever
79
0
Jay Critch GameStop
93
0
Boosie Badazz Candy Man
132
0
Lil Wayne Tha Block Is Hot
199
0
Busta Rhymes Blowing The Speakers
238
0
NLE Choppa Love Tonight
132
0
Sheek Louch Feat. Joell Ortiz Still New York Shit
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
93
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
199
1
Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH’s “How I’m Living”
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Benzino Doubles Down Against Eminem’s Bloodthirsty Stans
Conway Hypes Shady Debut: “It’s About To Get Very Spooky”
N.O.R.E Takes A Defiant Stand Against DJ Vlad