Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
331
0
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
516
1
Nardo Wick Makes Billboard Hot 100 History With Top 20 Debut

Posted By on October 19, 2021

The “Who Want Smoke?? (Remix)” just made history.

While Billboard charts, whether it be the Hot 100 or Top 200, don’t necessarily mean as much as they used to, making Billboard history still carries a ton of weight in the music industry. And while artists like Drake and Doja Cat continue to dominate the very top of the Billboard charts, smaller artists fight it out for lower positions and fewer history-making opportunities.

That being said, every so often, an artist will find themselves catapulted towards the top of the charts without warning, and that’s what’s happening with Florida rapper, Nardo Wick.

Wick, who appeared on HNHH’s In My Bag series just a couple of months ago, recently exploded onto the scene with his hit “Who Want Smoke??” featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage and G Herbo. With a graphic video featuring violence and corruption from the streets to federal office buildings, “Who Want Smoke??” has gained traction on the internet, as well as on the Billboard Hot 100. 

Recently landing at #17, Wick made his Billboard debut, and history.

With “Who Want Smoke??” being Wick’s first song to make charts, the Jacksonville rapper became the first artist to make a Top 20 Hot 100 debut with their first entry since BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive” debuted at #6 back in February, 2018. Much like Drake was to thank for the success of “Look Alive”, Lil Durk, 21 and G Herbo are to thank for the newfound success of “Who Want Smoke??” but history is history.

Wick, who was arrested on conceal weapons charges back in August, has yet to comment on his history-making moment but did re-post his entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 on his Instagram story.

What do you think of Nardo Wick’s historic Billboard debut? Let us know in the comments. 

Via HNHH

