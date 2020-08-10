Rap Basement

Nas Drops Trailer For New Music With Hit-Boy Arriving Next Week

Posted By on August 10, 2020

Following his Kanye West-produced album “Nasir” in 2018, rap legend Nas is officially coming back with new music produced by Hit-Boy that’s scheduled to arrive next week Friday.

Although an enthusiastic idea in theory, Nas‘ last studio album Nasir was a slight disappointment to fans that were expecting something more than a seven-song tracklist that spanned just under 30 minutes in length — even The-Dream and presidential doubtful Kanye West weren’t enough to make it as memorable as some his more classic projects like Illmatic or even Life Is Good. Thankfully, Esco is back to give us something new with help from superproducer Hit-Boy.

Nas Hit-Boy New Music single album EP
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Jumping on social media not too long ago, Nas released a mini trailer for a project alongside Hit-Boy that is expected to arrive as early as next week. While it’s still unclear whether the joint project will be a full-length album, a short EP release or just a summer single, it is worth noting that Nas is wearing multiple outfits in the video that could be a sign that multiple recording sessions took place. Sound-wise, the instrumental used in the trailer sounds very similar to his 1999 hit rap single “Hate Me Now” alongside Diddy, so whatever it is may see the Queens-bred superstar returning to old form.  

Watch the trailer for Nas and Hit-Boy’s upcoming new music below, and expect it to drop on August 21. Let us know if you’re excited to hear something new from Esco down below in the comments:

Via HNHH

