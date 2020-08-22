Rap Basement

Nas Has No Beef With Doja Cat: “It’s Bars, It’s Lines”

Posted By on August 21, 2020

The rap legend added that it’s “all love” and he has no problem with the “Say So” singer.

He may have taken a lyrical jab at Doja Cat, but Nas insists that he doesn’t have any hate in his heart for the Hot Pink artist. On Friday (August 21), Nasir Jones shared his Hit-Boy-assisted album King’s Disease. The lead single from the project is “Ultra Black,” and on the song, Nas quips, “We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.” On Instagram, Doja seemed unbothered by the mention and later, she announced that next week, she plans on releasing a track titled “NAS.”

Nas, Doja Cat, Power 106, King's Disease, Ultra Black
Gabe Ginsberg / Stringer / Getty Images

The rap legend caught up with Power 106 in Los Angeles to discuss his recent release and chatted a bit about his Doja Cat conflict. “I just really was saying a rhyme that rhymed with ‘ultra black,'” Nas said with a smile. “I didn’t even think of it. It’s all love. It was just like, ‘Michael Blackson black’… It’s bars, it’s lines. We play with words.”

Nas also added that “Ultra Black” is “fun” and “about having a good time,” so there is no ill-will intended. We’ll just have to wait and see what Doja has in store for her “NAS” record and if she’ll return the lyrical favor. Watch Nas on Power 106 below.

Via HNHH

