Nas & Hit-Boy Surprise Fans With New Album Announcement

Posted By on December 23, 2021

Nas & Hit-Boy return with a new album tonight called “Magic.”

Nas and Hit-Boy have found the type of chemistry that hip-hop fans can only dream about. We have witnessed so many outstanding collaborations between rappers and producers (think Drake with 40, Kanye with Mike Dean, 21 Savage with Metro Boomin, and Playboi Carti with Pi’erre Bourne) and, late in his career, Nas appears to have found a groove with Hit-Boy, coming through with some of his best releases in recent memory. On Christmas Eve (December 24), the rapper/producer duo plans to bless their fans once more with the surprise release of a new album called Magic, which was announced on Thursday.


Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Following up the release of King’s Disease 2 this summer, Nas and Hit-Boy are making the most of this fourth-quarter stretch with the announcement of their upcoming release for Magic. Sharing the tracklist on Thursday morning for the nine-track album, Nas revealed features from A$AP Rocky and additional production from DJ Premier on the song “Wave Gods.” The remainder of the project will not include any guest verses.

“MAGIC is in the air. Midnight et brand new music to vibe to,” wrote Nas on Instagram. “Wow!!!” reacted Hit-Boy in the comments.

With yet another album arriving tonight from Nas and Hit-Boy, let us know if you’re excited about the new music. Magic will hit streaking services at midnight. 


Via HNHH

