Nas Is A Fan Of “Verzuz” But Says “That’s Not What I’m Trying To Do”

Posted By on August 28, 2020

You won’t see the “King’s Disease” rapper appearing on “Verzuz” anytime soon.

For those of you with hopes of one day watching Nas relive some of our favorite hits on Verzuz, it doesn’t look as if your dream will be fulfilled. Ever since the Verzuz phenomenon first took over social media months ago, people have been discussing what GOAT-status rappers should show their faces on Apple+ and Instagram’s shared stage. Nas’s name has come up in conversation quite a few times, but there wasn’t any new information about if, or when, the New York emcee would add his name to the list of performers.

Noel Vasquez / Stringer / Getty Images

Recently, Juicy J has been petitioning to be included in the Verzuz hype, and last month, he tweeted that he wanted to face off with the Illmatic icon. Unfortunately for Juicy J and Nas fans, the rapper told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that he isn’t interested in appearing on Verzuz

“I talked to the Swizz [Beatz], I’m really proud of what he’s built with Verzuz, and I’m more of a fan to know who’s going to be next, so I’m calling Swizz, like, ‘Who you got? Who’s next?’ I’m really a fan,” said Nas. “I really want to know. I think he knows that’s not what I’m trying to do, but I like to know who’s coming next.” Are you disappointed that Nas has rejected a Verzuz feature?

