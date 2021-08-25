Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
2462
0
Pop Smoke Faith
1112
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nas Is Now Co-Owner Of Escobar Cigars

Posted By on August 25, 2021

Nas officially steps into the role of co-owner at Escobar Cigars, a company he previously invested in.

Nas is easily one of hip-hop’s sharpest investors, having amassed an impressive portfolio that cements him as one of the game’s savviest business minds.

Now, he’s back with another money move, having officially stepped into the role of co-owner at the appropriately named Escobar Cigars. It should be noted that prior to stepping into the co-owner position, Nas was an investor in the company, which has been active for three years. 

Nas

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images 

HipHopDX shared a press release featuring a few words from Nas, who appeared eager to continue his partnership. “When the team at Escobar Cigars initially approached me, I was immediately drawn to the brand by the exceptional quality of their product,” explained the King’s Disease 2 rapper. “This partnership with Escobar has been almost two years in the making and I am honored to be an equity partner with them.”

“I am looking forward to growing this brand and to giving back to the local communities in Nicaragua where our tobacco is grown, aged, and hand-rolled into a premium cigar,” he continues. 

For those curious about what Escobar Cigars bring to the table, the About section of their website reads as follows: “Escobar Premium Cigars are a hand-crafted cigar that are a blend of three vintage sun-grown and aged Habano tobaccos grown specifically in the rich volcanic soil of Nicaragua.” Interested parties can check out their page right here, a natural fit for any hip-hop-loving cigar aficionado.

Congratulations to Nas for racking up yet another big victory. Not only is he continuing to excel on the business front, but he’s also fresh off the release of a bonafide album of the year contender in King’s Disease 2

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185 525 14
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College
159
0
Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session
199
0
Lil Baby Wishes James Harden A Happy 32nd Birthday
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kirko Bangz PTSD
132
0
Young Thug Feat. Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Gunna Floyd Mayweather
371
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Nardo Wick Murder
119
0
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Demons
185
0
Ray Vaughn Not Allowed
146
0
Kodak Black Aug. 25th
265
0
Camino OATH
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YNW Melly “Loving My Life” Video
79
0
Soulja Boy Feat. T.I. “Copy & Paste” Video
93
0
OutKast “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College