Nas Is Now Co-Owner Of Escobar Cigars

Nas is easily one of hip-hop’s sharpest investors, having amassed an impressive portfolio that cements him as one of the game’s savviest business minds.

Now, he’s back with another money move, having officially stepped into the role of co-owner at the appropriately named Escobar Cigars. It should be noted that prior to stepping into the co-owner position, Nas was an investor in the company, which has been active for three years.

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images

HipHopDX shared a press release featuring a few words from Nas, who appeared eager to continue his partnership. “When the team at Escobar Cigars initially approached me, I was immediately drawn to the brand by the exceptional quality of their product,” explained the King’s Disease 2 rapper. “This partnership with Escobar has been almost two years in the making and I am honored to be an equity partner with them.”

“I am looking forward to growing this brand and to giving back to the local communities in Nicaragua where our tobacco is grown, aged, and hand-rolled into a premium cigar,” he continues.

For those curious about what Escobar Cigars bring to the table, the About section of their website reads as follows: “Escobar Premium Cigars are a hand-crafted cigar that are a blend of three vintage sun-grown and aged Habano tobaccos grown specifically in the rich volcanic soil of Nicaragua.” Interested parties can check out their page right here, a natural fit for any hip-hop-loving cigar aficionado.

Congratulations to Nas for racking up yet another big victory. Not only is he continuing to excel on the business front, but he’s also fresh off the release of a bonafide album of the year contender in King’s Disease 2.