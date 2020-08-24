Rap Basement

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
Nas’ “King’s Disease” Has Strong Debut: First Week Projections

Posted By on August 24, 2020

Nas’ first-week sales projections for his new album “King’s Disease” are here, showing a step up from his last release.

Despite some competition in the form of his eternal foe Jay-Z, Nas managed to score one of the strongest new albums of the week, leading sales projections in a tie for first place.

Releasing his new album King’s Disease, executive produced by Hit-Boy, Nas has yet another great body of work on his hands. The legendary rapper features Big Sean, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, The Firm (with a surprise appearance from Dr. Dre!!), and more. He was up against some strong rising talents, including Mulatto, and some returning veterans like Vic Mensa, but it looks like people tuned into Nas the most over the weekend, resulting in a strong first-week projection for his sales.


Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to Hits Daily Double, Nas is tied with The Killers for the highest sales on a new album last week with 35,000 to 40,000 equivalent album units. It’s possible that those numbers rise before the end of the week but, even if they don’t, this is still a step up from Nas’ last project The Lost Tapes 2, which hit 23,000 sales during its first week out. 

With the accuracy of these numbers only being determined at the end of the week, it’s looking like we will be in for another close face-off between Taylor Swift’s folklore and Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon as the #1 position is up in the air.

Did you like Nas’ new album?

Via HNHH

Killer Mike & Jay-Z Connect Over Crip-A-Cola
132
0
Dave East Reflects On “Karma 3,” His Favorite Lyricists, & Signing With Nas
106
0
Leikeli47 Zoom
Tha Alkaholiks Only When I'm Drunk
Lil Yachty Birthday Mix 5
Pries You Ain't Know
Ghostface Killah Feat. Hue Hef & Harl3y Feds
Mach Hommy Really Weak
Mulatto Feat. 42 Dugg Off Top
Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN & WizKid “Brown Skin Girl” Video
Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
