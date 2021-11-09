Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nas & Miss Info Announce “The Bridge” Podcast Exploring Hip-Hop’s History

November 9, 2021

Nas and Miss Info will explore the 50-year history of hip-hop on the Spotify podcast.

In 2023, hip-hop will celebrate its 50th birthday. 50 years since DJ Kool Herc’s groundbreaking block party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx that’s been largely credited as the birthplace of hip-hop. In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Nas and Minya “Miss Info” Oh have formally announced their new podcast, The Bridge which focuses on the evolution of the culture in its 50 years. The first season is expected to launch on Nov. 16th with special guests including Jungle, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Cordae, Ice Cube, and more.


Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Nas, who will be teaching a Masterclass on storytelling in hip-hop, explained that the Spotify podcast will detail the rich history that took hip-hop from block parties to the biggest genre in the world. “This is our opportunity to go deep and explore how hip-hop went from the microphones, turntables, and sound systems to big business and a worldwide cultural phenomenon,” Nas said in the trailer for the podcast.

“Of course, The Bridge brings our paths full circle as friends and colleagues, but the most special thing about this podcast are the conversations that listeners will get to sit in on,” Miss Info told Complex. “Our guests open up to Nas and I, about the way they approach life, the way they reconcile their pasts, and in many cases, the shared history between Nas and these fellow artists. We’re having a blast and I think it shows.”

The Bridge will debut new episodes weekly for free on Spotify. Check the trailer out below. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

