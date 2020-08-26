Rap Basement

Nas Reveals He “Got Too High” To Finish Collaboration With Biggie

Posted By on August 25, 2020

The “King’s Disease” emcee explained that he made it to the studio with Biggie, but his friend gave him some strong sticky icky.

We could have had a Nas and Biggie collaboration that we’re sure would have become a classic, but it wasn’t meant to be. Prior to the untimely death of Notorious B.I.G. in 1997 when he was murdered in a drive-by in Los Angeles, the New York rapper was one of the most sought after artists in hip hop. Biggie’s career was on an upward trajectory in the 1990s, and there were plans for him and Nas to work on a single or two. There have been rumors spread over the years as to why it never happened, and Nas recently shared with The Breakfast Club why the song never materialized.

“I got too high. I was in the studio and Big was rolling up some of that chocolate from Brooklyn and he didn’t warn me,” Nas said matter-of-factly. “It was just—I was zonked out, yo. There’s pictures of that session out there. Yeah, we was supposed to do a couple of songs. I was gon’ remix some stuff for Ready to Die.” Nas revealed that one of the tracks was Biggie’s “Gimme the Loot,” and when asked why he didn’t just return the next day, the King’s Disease emcee said he was “still high.”

Nas also explained that he lived out in Long Island and he wasn’t motivated to make the trek into New York City. “It was hard to get me to move,” he admitted. Check out the snippet of Nas’s interview below and let us know if you think a Nas and Biggie track would have been a classic.

Via HNHH

