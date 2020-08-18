Nas Unveils “King’s Disease” Tracklist With Big Sean, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, & More

Nas caused quite the online reaction with his new single “Ultra Black,” in which he disses Doja Cat.

“We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically black/The opposite of Doja Cat,” raps the legendary figure. Doja Cat‘s fans did not take kindly to the comment but the California singer-songwriter was not too peeved about it all, uploading a joke video on TikTok.

The track will be featured on Nas’ new full-length album, which will be arriving at the end of this week. Executive-produced entirely by Hit-Boy, the project is mere days away and, finally, we’ve got the tracklist in our hands.

Leaked at the beginning of this week, the tracklist is officially here, confirming all of the features that initially piqued our curiosity.

The thirteen-song output will include vocal contributions by Charlie Wilson, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Brucie B., The Firm, and more. A bonus track will be added onto the tail end of the body of work, featuring Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg.

Obviously, some of these team-ups are pretty interesting. Don Toliver on a Nas song? Yes, please. Lil Durk with Nas? Absolutely. Fivio with Nas? Holy cow…

King’s Disease is officially out on August 21. Which song are you most excited to hear?