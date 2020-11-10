Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
79
0
Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1284
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1284
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign

Posted By on November 9, 2020

Nate Dogg’s son responds to Snoop Dogg calling Ty Dolla $ign the “reincarnation” of his father.

Snoop Dogg made a bold claim recently that doesn’t seem to be settling well with the son of Nate Dogg. Last week, Ty Dolla $ign divulged on Snoop crowning him as the reincarnation of Nate Dogg. It’s a big feat for anyone to carry, especially from the West Coast. “I just talked to my other homie, and he told me he talked to Snoop on his birthday, and Snoop said I was the reincarnation of Nate Dogg. When I heard that, I was like, alright, Snoop saying it? That means everything,” Ty recounted.

Nate Dogg‘s son wasn’t necessarily happy about these comments. Per BallerAlert, in a since-deleted post, Naijiel Hale shut down the comparison with a reflection of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg‘s “Kush.” “Y’all remember this song 9 years ago after my daddy died and n***as wanted @akon as a replacement so bad they didn’t even mention the whole Nate Dogg sound that’s in there. This is when I knew,” he said. He shared another post, writing, “ALL THIS SHIT DEAD” with a screenshot of an article about Snoop’s comment.

It would be easy to assume there’s animosity between Nate Dogg’s son and Snoop over the comments but Hale clarified that he simply didn’t think Ty Dolla $ign fills the void that his father left. 

“Ty$ Cold AF and I like that n***a sound. It was cool to compare him to pop before yall knew about me,” he wrote. “Coach Snoop can say what he want ’cause he the king but he gone see. I can disagree ’cause that’s my daddy,” he continued.

“I can prove the disagreement and still come correct. For the n***as in the back that don’t got a voice like this… shut yo old asses up,” Hale concluded. Peep the post below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
106 525 8
0
Missy Elliott Celebrates 21 Years Of “Hot Boyz”
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
79
0
Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
106
0
Missy Elliott Celebrates 21 Years Of “Hot Boyz”
106
0
Westside Gunn Praises His Circle Of Bosses: “HOV, Kanye, Virgil”
159
0
Benny The Butcher Flexes Griselda’s Grimy Hip-Hop Revival
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Casanova Feat. Ugly God & Duke Deuce Virgil
53
0
Vivian Green Feat. Ghostface Killah Light Up
79
0
French Montana Feat. Benny The Butcher Wave Blues
185
0
Davido Feat. Lil Baby So Crazy
93
0
Wu-Tang Clan Da Mystery Of Chessboxin'
132
0
Kid Cudi Feat. Cage Maniac
93
0
Drakeo The Ruler Fights Don't Matter
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
79
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
212
1
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
Missy Elliott Celebrates 21 Years Of “Hot Boyz”