NAV & Wheezy Drop “Emergency Tsunami” Tracklist

NAV and Wheezy are set to release their new mixtape Emergency Tsunami at midnight and, after such a strange week, we can definitely use some new music to help us unwind.

The artist-producer duo has been teasing the new project for weeks and, finally, they’re showing off the twelve-song tracklist to get us ready for tonight.

Posting the back cover and tracklist on social media, NAV wrote: “Who’s ready for Emergency Tsunami tonight!?!? 12 new vibes for you guys @wheezy.”

With Young Wheezy being the wave and all, the producer has brought on some of his key collaborators, including Young Thug and Gunna, for the tape. Lil Keed and Lil Baby are also listed on the project, as well as Sahbabii.

It is also being revealed that the legendary Mike Dean mastered this project, which will certainly get audiophiles excited to listen.

Emergency Tsunami is one of the only high-profile releases for tonight unless there are surprises planned. Doe Boy is also releasing an album and, for singles, we’ve got Youngboy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and Mulatto, Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey, and a few other artists.

Are you excited for the arrival of NAV and Wheezy’s new collaborative tape?