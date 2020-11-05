Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DJ Paul Once Partied With Dr. Dre & Mike Tyson
40
0
NAV & Wheezy Drop “Emergency Tsunami” Tracklist
40
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1218
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NAV & Wheezy Drop “Emergency Tsunami” Tracklist

Posted By on November 5, 2020

NAV and Wheezy’s new project “Emergency Tsunami” features Young Thug, Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Keed, and more.

NAV and Wheezy are set to release their new mixtape Emergency Tsunami at midnight and, after such a strange week, we can definitely use some new music to help us unwind. 

The artist-producer duo has been teasing the new project for weeks and, finally, they’re showing off the twelve-song tracklist to get us ready for tonight.

Posting the back cover and tracklist on social media, NAV wrote: “Who’s ready for Emergency Tsunami tonight!?!? 12 new vibes for you guys @wheezy.”

With Young Wheezy being the wave and all, the producer has brought on some of his key collaborators, including Young Thug and Gunna, for the tape. Lil Keed and Lil Baby are also listed on the project, as well as Sahbabii. 

It is also being revealed that the legendary Mike Dean mastered this project, which will certainly get audiophiles excited to listen.

Emergency Tsunami is one of the only high-profile releases for tonight unless there are surprises planned. Doe Boy is also releasing an album and, for singles, we’ve got Youngboy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and Mulatto, Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey, and a few other artists.

Are you excited for the arrival of NAV and Wheezy’s new collaborative tape?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

DJ Paul Once Partied With Dr. Dre & Mike Tyson
40 525 3
0
Busta Rhymes Sets His Sights On Jay-Z, Eminem, & Lil Wayne
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

DJ Paul Once Partied With Dr. Dre & Mike Tyson
40
0
NAV & Wheezy Drop “Emergency Tsunami” Tracklist
40
0
Busta Rhymes Sets His Sights On Jay-Z, Eminem, & Lil Wayne
106
0
Pop Smoke’s Brother Shares Original “Dior” Verse
132
0
Rapper Brax Has Passed Away At Age 21
410
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tupac Blasphemy
93
0
Maluma & The Weeknd Hawái (Remix)
93
0
Eminem Evil Twin
159
0
Rome Flynn Drunk With You
146
0
Caleborate Feat. Tone Sinatra The Madness
199
0
TwoTiime Bigger Issues
132
0
Jim Jones Election
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
132
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
146
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
265
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

DJ Paul Once Partied With Dr. Dre & Mike Tyson
NAV & Wheezy Drop “Emergency Tsunami” Tracklist
Busta Rhymes Sets His Sights On Jay-Z, Eminem, & Lil Wayne