Nav & Wheezy Have A Tape On The Way

When Nav first emerged onto the scene, some weren’t entirely sure what to make of the Canadian rapper. Boasting an unconventional style and mind for life’s simple pleasures, Nav quickly developed a loyal following — one not only comprised of dedicated fans but of fellow artists and producers. Now, boasting a Metro Boomin collaboration album under his belt, features with Young Thug, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more, Nav has officially set the stage for his next big move.

Keipher McKennie/Getty Images

Despite the fact that he’s already delivered back to back projects this year, with Good Intentions followed swiftly by the Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Edition, Nav has continued to stay active in the studio. Yesterday, the Canadian rapper took a moment to tease his upcoming mixtape, which appears to be produced in its entirety by Wheezy. “Me and Wheezy tape almost done,” he teases, sharing a picture from the private jet archives.

Though he has yet to share any further details about the upcoming project, it should be noted that Nav and Wheezy have already worked together on numerous occasions — including a few key cuts off Nav’s last two albums. A quick gander at the liner notes indicates that Wheezy produced the Gunna and Travis Scott-assisted “Turks,” the Thugger-assisted “No Debate” and “Spend It,” and the Brown Boy 2 closer “Bag.”

Check out the announcement teaser below, and sound off — are you excited for a new collaboration album between Nav and Wheezy?