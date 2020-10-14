Rap Basement

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
Big Sean Detroit
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
Nav & Wheezy Reveal Title To Upcoming Collab Tape

October 14, 2020

Nav and Wheezy formally announce their upcoming collab project.

While Wheezy has been a pivotal force within the YSL camp, having a heavy hand in developing the glossy trap sound that we often hear coming from artists like Gunna, Young Thug, and Lil Baby. Though his production credits go far beyond Atlanta, it’s his work with these three that has helped him solidify his sound in hip-hop. 

Earlier this week, he made the announcement that he and Nav have a joint effort on the way. Mind you, artists often announce collab efforts without actually following up with it but Wheezy has just confirmed a title for it. Emergency Tsunami will be the name of their project, though they haven’t confirmed a release date for it. Perhaps we could expect it before the end of the year. If not, Wheezy and Nav would be kicking off 2021 on a strong note if they decided to drop the project around then.

It appears that this project was something the two have been cooking up for a few months now. They shared photos of themselves in the studio in September, hinting at the release of new music. 

Nav and Wheezy have worked together on numerous occasions with the producer landing a few credits on Bad Intentions and its deluxe edition. He was also the produced behind “Turks” ft. Gunna and Travis Scott.

Check the announcement out below. 

