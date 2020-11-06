Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1244
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NAV & Wheezy’s “Emergency Tsunami” Is Already A Fan Favorite

Posted By on November 6, 2020

Young Wheezy is most definitely the wave, proving so on his new collaborative tape with NAV.

NAV and Wheezy picked the perfect night to release their collaborative mixtape Emergency Tsunami, which has already become a fan-favorite due to Young Wheezy’s ability to create a wavy soundscape, and NAV’s confidence to ride that wave without fear.

The two make a formidable duo, as evidenced on the brand new project from the rapper-producer tandem.

Last night’s release slate was relatively less busy than in recent weeks, possibly because of the ongoing election, which has lots of people focusing more on politics and passing over whatever music came out. It’s almost impossible to avoid NAV and Wheezy‘s splash on Emergency Tsunami though.

The people have spoken and, although it has its down moments, overall, this is a dope project that should not go overlooked by trap music fans.

Wheezy is one of the most influential producers in recent memory, collaborating with a who’s who in Atlanta’s massive pool of rap talent. While NAV isn’t always the most appreciated artist, he has come through strong at multiple points in his career and, as of late, he’s really picked it up to deliver some quality sounds.

Wheezy is being praised tremendously for his efforts on this mixtape, with positive comments flowing in for the 28-year-old Tennessee native. NAV is also getting some love for his ability to add to the sauce, sprinkling some of his seasoning and delivering some great results.

Have you listened to the new tape? What did you think?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106 525 8
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege
251
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93
0
Conway The Machine Teases “From King To A God” Deluxe
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Russ Congrats Freestyle
79
0
88GLAM East To West
146
0
J.I.D Feat. Conway Ballads
146
0
24kGoldn Feat. Justin Bieber, J Balvin & iann dior Mood (Remix)
185
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. Lil Durk Back In Blood
159
0
42 Dugg Free Woo
106
0
Doe Boy Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Bussin
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
53
0
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
172
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege