Naya Rivera Fans Connect Final Tweet To Disturbing Eminem Song About Drowning

At first glance, Naya Rivera’s last tweet is a just a cute picture of her and her four-year-old son, using the caption “Just the two of us.” Upon further inspection though, fans believe she may have been saying something much deeper, connecting the caption to an old Eminem song.

Titled “Just The Two of Us,” Eminem’s 1997 song tells the story of a father who brings his kid to the lake and drowns his partner. Naya Rivera is presumed dead by drowning after renting a boat in Lake Piru.

“Dada made a nice bed for Mommy at the bottom of the lake,” raps Em in the song.

The eery similarities between the circumstances of her presumed death and Em’s song, which shares a title with her final picture’s caption, is disturbing in many ways.

“Strange to me that her last photo was captioned the same as this song, with such lyrics,” pointed out one fan on Twitter.

While there are several conspiracy theories flying around regarding Naya Rivera’s disappearance, we’re just hoping that she is found alive and well so she can return to her family. Her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found sleeping on their rental boat, telling people that Naya jumped into the water and did not return.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

We’re sending positive energy and thoughts to her family at this time.

