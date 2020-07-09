Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Naya Rivera Fans Connect Final Tweet To Disturbing Eminem Song About Drowning

Posted By on July 9, 2020

Naya Rivera’s last message was a picture of her and her son with the caption “Just The Two Of Us,” which is an Eminem song from 1997.

At first glance, Naya Rivera’s last tweet is a just a cute picture of her and her four-year-old son, using the caption “Just the two of us.” Upon further inspection though, fans believe she may have been saying something much deeper, connecting the caption to an old Eminem song.

Titled “Just The Two of Us,” Eminem’s 1997 song tells the story of a father who brings his kid to the lake and drowns his partner. Naya Rivera is presumed dead by drowning after renting a boat in Lake Piru.

“Dada made a nice bed for Mommy at the bottom of the lake,” raps Em in the song. 

The eery similarities between the circumstances of her presumed death and Em’s song, which shares a title with her final picture’s caption, is disturbing in many ways.

“Strange to me that her last photo was captioned the same as this song, with such lyrics,” pointed out one fan on Twitter.

While there are several conspiracy theories flying around regarding Naya Rivera’s disappearance, we’re just hoping that she is found alive and well so she can return to her family. Her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found sleeping on their rental boat, telling people that Naya jumped into the water and did not return.

Naya Rivera Eminem
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

We’re sending positive energy and thoughts to her family at this time.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79 525 6
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists
185
0
DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl Graphic
159
0
Lil Nas X Teases New Song “Call Me By Your Name”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uno The Activist Das Him
79
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
119
0
Summer Walker Feat. PartyNextDoor My Affection
106
0
Jay Critch Money Talk
93
0
Duke Deuce Feat. Mulatto KIRK
146
0
Tory Lanez Staccato
106
0
Juice WRLD Titanic
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
397
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists