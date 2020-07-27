Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
93
0
Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
675
2
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
556
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NBA 2K21 Soundtrack Includes Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Tory Lanez, & More

Posted By on July 27, 2020

The official NBA 2K21 soundtrack has been revealed with songs from Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G, and more.

Basketball fans around the world look forward to playing NBA 2K each year, exploring the new Neighborhood and starting up a new MyCareer mode. With the coronavirus still infiltrating the air we breathe, real-life basketball has been moved to a bubble within Orlando, Florida but, thankfully, things don’t need to be so complicated in the 2K world.

As we look forward to the game’s release, the official soundtrack has officially been released, heavily influenced by Damian Lillard (AKA Dame D.O.L.L.A) and it’s looking like one of the best playlists the game has ever put together.

Released on Spotify, players can navigate through the sounds of the game, which will be complemented by some of the hottest songs of the year and some of the biggest artists.

On the docket for this year’s release are the following: “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “God’s Eyes” by Roddy Ricch, “Dior” by Pop Smoke, “Sum 2 Prove” by Lil Baby, “WHATS POPPIN” by Jack Harlow, “Broke In A Minute” by Tory Lanez, “Red Eye” by Youngboy Never Broke Again, and more.

There are also some lesser-known artists being added to the game, helping kick off the next rap superstar’s career.

Check out the new soundtrack below and let us know if you’re feeling it.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
132 525 10
0
Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
93
0
Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
132
0
Timbaland Is Determined To Get Chris Brown In Verzuz
93
0
A$AP Ferg Confirms “Forthcoming” Nicki Minaj Collab Dropping This Week
132
0
Down With The Deluxe Edition Trend
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Adam Snow Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Josh Alias 42
93
0
Trinidad James Feat. Big K.R.I.T. & CyHi The Prynce Say It Loud (T.I.B.E)
106
0
Octavian Feat. Future Rari
159
0
Hot Boys Respect My Mind
199
0
DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas NO DRIBBLE
225
0
Jpegmafia living single
159
0
The Kid LAROI Feat. Lil Mosey WRONG
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Logic “DadBod” Video
93
0
Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
331
0
Excitement
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Shady Records & Griselda Celebrate Westside Gunn’s Birthday
Young Thug “Has A Surprise For You Guys,” His Sister Dolly White Says
Timbaland Is Determined To Get Chris Brown In Verzuz