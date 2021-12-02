NBA YoungBoy Addresses Report That He No-Showed J. Cole At The Studio

Several months ago, it was revealed by hip-hop media personality DJ Akademiks that rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again had an opportunity to work with J. Cole in the studio but he stood him up, allegedly making Cole wait for over eight hours before never showing up. During a recent conversation on Clubhouse for a few hours, Akademiks spoke to YoungBoy about a myriad of topics surrounding his music career, including the studio session where he was supposed to make a song with Cole.

“They lied and said I stood J. Cole up, man,” said YoungBoy. “They lied and said I wouldn’t go to the studio with him. I know who told somebody that too, though. Because it was only a few people who knew about that and that wasn’t even the case. I was mad at that moment, I was going through something, so what the fuck I’m gonna go in this man’s studio session for a meet-up with him knowing that I ain’t in the mood to talk or in the mood to, you know, fuck around. [They were saying] YB acting like a bitch or something, but what the fuck I’m gonna go around this man for if I know I ain’t in the mood to talk to nobody or sit down and even be around somebody.”

It would have been a great opportunity for YoungBoy to work with one of the greatest rappers of the last decade, but he’s a human too, and he just wasn’t feeling it that day. That doesn’t mean the opportunity won’t present itself again in the future. Still, fans are saying that YB should have, at least, let Cole know he wasn’t planning on joining him.

