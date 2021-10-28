Rap Basement

NBA YoungBoy Alleged House Arrest Rules Surface: Report
Snoop Dogg Admits His Comments About Eminem Were "Out Of Pocket"
Papoose September
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
NBA YoungBoy Alleged House Arrest Rules Surface: Report

Posted By on October 27, 2021

As he awaits trial, YoungBoy will reportedly be hunkered down in Utah with a mentor.

After spending the bulk of 2021 behind bars, NBA YoungBoy is reportedly set for release. The rapper has been facing several charges related to a September 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge, and recently, he was reportedly granted release under house arrest in Utah. The chart-topping rapper will wait out his pre-trial days with a mentor and armed guards, and now, DJ Akademiks shared the alleged stipulations that YoungBoy will have to follow.

This won’t be an easy time for YoungBoy considering his case is ongoing and the trial looms, but it is much better than being locked up behind bars.

NBA YoungBoy
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

According to Akademiks, the house arrest will be 24 hours, around the clock. YoungBoy will be fashion with an electronic monitor and he is restricted from traveling to Baton Rouge along with certain areas in both Utah and California. There can only be three visitors maximum in his home at a time and anyone that does want to visit must be approved by a judge, first.

YoungBoy cannot have any overnight visitors between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and, expectedly, he will have to keep his nose clean. He “cannot break any laws,” “cannot [possess] a firearm,” and “cannot use any narcotics not prescribed by a doctor.” We will keep you updated as this case progresses.

Check out Akademiks’s post below.

Via HNHH

