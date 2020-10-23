Rap Basement

Snoop Dogg Got A Xbox Series X Care Package For His 49th Birthday
79
0
G Herbo & Girlfriend Taina May Be Expecting Their First Child Together
119
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1059
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
887
0
NBA Youngboy Announces New Never Broke Again Compilation Tape

Posted By on October 23, 2020

NBA Youngboy’s next project is releasing sooner than you may think.

NBA Youngboy has been extremely consistent with his music releases as it feels like he is giving fans something new on a seemingly monthly basis. His fans have come to expect this volume and consistency, which has allowed him to become one of the biggest young artists out right now. At a young age, Youngboy has begun to stress the importance of becoming a boss and being able to own your own music, without being tied down to record labels for the rest of your life. This philosophy was shown on his latest release which was a remix of Jay-Z’s “The Story Of OJ.”

Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks reported that NBA Youngboy was gearing up to release a compilation album with the other members of Never Broke Again, on October 20th. While that date has passed us by, it has now been reported by Akademiks that Youngboy’s compilation with NoCap, NBA OG 3Three, and other members of NBA, will be released tomorrow at midnight.

This project is being dubbed Never Broke Again Vol.1 Ain’t Too Long 2 and will certainly be a huge hit amongst fans who have been clamoring for even more music from the young artist.

Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you the project once it has been released.

Via HNHH

