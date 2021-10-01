Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
1959
0
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1403
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NBA YoungBoy Dethrones Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” Takes #1 Spot On Billboard 200

Posted By on October 1, 2021

“Sincerely, Kentrell” is NBA YoungBoy’s fourth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

This week, all eyes have been on NBA YoungBoy and Drake to see whose album would land the top spot on the Billboard 200, and according to Chart Data, the Baton Rouge artist’s third studio album, Sincerely, Kentrell, was able to outsell Drake’s commercial juggernaut after all. Alas, NBA YoungBoy has earned his fourth #1 album, and he has also reportedly become the third rapper in Hip-Hop history to top the charts from behind bars, joining the ranks of Lil Wayne and Tupac Shakur.

Despite YoungBoy’s well-deserved victory, the race between Sincerely, Kentrell and Certified Lover Boy was really as tight as previous forecasts suggested. According to Hits Daily Double, YoungBoy’s album only outperformed Drake‘s by less than 3,000 album-equivalent units, with Sincerely, Kentrell moving 137,775 and Certified Lover Boy moving 134,949.

Collage featuring NBA YoungBoy and Drake
Cooper Neill/Getty Images/Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Last week, Lil Nas X attempted to dethrone Drake, but MONTERO‘s first-week sales of 129k were ultimately not enough to surpass CLB‘s 170k or so album-equivalent units. Still, Lil Nas X‘s debut album remains a commercial force, moving 59,869 album-equivalent units and securing the #3 spot on the U.S. albums chart. Kanye West’s Donda holds out at the #4 position in its fifth week charting, and Olivia Rodrigo’s powerhouse debut SOUR comes in at #5.

Do you think that NBA YoungBoy’s ability to replace Drake atop the Billboard 200 cements his placement amongst Hip-Hop’s upper echelon? Or was the release of Sincerely, Kentrell just timed well?

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291
0
Burna Boy, Mahalia & More Secure Spots On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Headie One Cry
79
0
Popcaan Superior
93
0
Fresh Porter Feat. Young Crazy & Rioo Trap A Lot
106
0
Kent Jones Feat. Rick Ross Bout It
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie Hot
132
0
Tone Stith Feat. Maeta Something In The Water
159
0
NorthsideBenji Keep Runnin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kali Uchis Feat. SZA “Fue Mejor (Remix)” Video
265
0
Keemo “Boujee” Video
278
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Durk “Already Won” Video
516
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show