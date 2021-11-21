NBA Youngboy Drops New Clothing Collaboration With VLone

NBA Youngboy’s official clothing brand Never Broke Again just teamed up with popular streetwear merchants Vlone to release a new line of hoodies, shirts, sweats, and balaclavas.

With YB being one of the biggest rappers out right now and A$AP Bari’s Vlone’s popularity among streetwear fans, this collaboration seems like a no-brainer. According to Vlone’s website, the collab comes in celebration of the success of YB’s second studio album Top, which dropped at the foot of last year. Top dominated both the Billboard 200 and the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop album charts upon its releasing, propelling to the top of both charts.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Designed with back and front prints in electrifying shades of green and red, each piece in the line is representative of songs off Top’s tracklist– namely “Dead Trollz”, “My Window”, and “Reaper’s Child”.

“Dead Trollz” is the eleventh track on Top, where YB takes a stab at his enemies (“Haha b*tch, I want you act like you gon’ do somethin’). The “Trollz” tee is meant to represent that, featuring a multicolored graphic of a rabbit with Vlone’s characteristic “V” stamped across the back. “My Window” is Top’s seventh track featuring Lil Wayne, where YB shares stories of his dealings with paranoia (“Who’s that peekin’ in my motherf*ckin’ window?”). The “My Window” tee features a back graphic of YB in black and white. On “Reaper’s Child”, YB goes into even more detail about his lifestyle and upbringing, as well as the impact of fake love on his psyche; the “Reaper’s Child” tee also features a black and white graphic of YB, reminiscent of Top’s cover art with a red Vlone “V” written across his forehead.

Vlone states on their website that their clothing is made with “top quality” materials, featuring immediately recognizable and exclusive prints and designs. The line is up and available now on their website.

