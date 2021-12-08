Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

NBA YoungBoy Explains Why He Likes Wearing Black Makeup: “I Feel Comfortable”
291
0
Alicia Keys Has “Two Or Three” Tracks With J. Cole: “It Was Fluid”
291
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2396
1
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
1271
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NBA YoungBoy Explains Why He Likes Wearing Black Makeup: “I Feel Comfortable”

Posted By on December 7, 2021

Akademiks questioned the rapper over a photo that was recently shared and YoungBoy detailed why his new look is him “being myself.”

Clubhouse has been the place to be now that NBA YoungBoy has been reconnecting with fans on the app. The rapper spent the better part of the year incarcerated, and although he has been released on bond, YoungBoy is under a strict set of house arrest rules in Utah. While he keeps himself out of trouble as his trial looms, the Louisiana rapper has been able to speak openly about his life and career while on Clubhouse.

We previously reported on YoungBoy causing the app to have a huge soar in users signing up to hear what he has to say. In a recent chat, YoungBoy explained why he has developed an affinity for dark makeup.

NBA YoungBoy
Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images

“I like painting my face, putting makeup on,” he said. “I like to look in the mirror and see everything black. Like my eyes and sh*t.” DJ Akademiks was in the room and asked YoungBoy to clarify, adding that he saw a photo of the rapper wearing black makeup.

“That’s one hundred percent real! That’s me being myself,” said YoungBoy. “Just, I don’t know. I feel comfortable that way.” He admitted that he made his engineer go to MAC cosmetics and purchase the makeup for him. “It give me like, the goth feeling, like rockstars.” The response to YoungBoy’s new look has been interesting, to say the least. 

Listen to his Clubhouse clip and check out his makeup look below.



Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Alicia Keys Has “Two Or Three” Tracks With J. Cole: “It Was Fluid”
291 525 22
0
Larry Hoover Jr. Expresses His Father’s Concerns Over Ye & Drake’s Concert
437 525 33
0

Recent Stories

NBA YoungBoy Explains Why He Likes Wearing Black Makeup: “I Feel Comfortable”
291
0
Alicia Keys Has “Two Or Three” Tracks With J. Cole: “It Was Fluid”
291
0
Larry Hoover Jr. Expresses His Father’s Concerns Over Ye & Drake’s Concert
437
0
Curren$y Previews “Pilot Talk 4” In New Instagram Snippet
199
0
Kodak Black Responds To Lil Duval’s Hot Take Comparing Him To Kendrick Lamar
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dave East & Nino Man Higher
185
0
Gangsta Boo Sucka Free
93
0
Ron Suno Feat. Zay Munna What They Gon Say
172
0
Page Kennedy Feat. The Game, KXNG CROOKED, Ransom, Locksmith, Grafh, Mysonne, Royce Da 5'9" & 3D Na'Tee The Grand Finale 2021
238
0
CKay Emiliana
172
0
Yungeen Ace Caterpillars To Butterflies
225
0
CKay Feat. Blxckie By Your Side
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nardo Wick “Wicked Witch” Video
291
0
T-Rell Loses His “Hood Card” After Epic Backwood Fail On “How To Roll”
265
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Battle Locco & Kokane “No Smut On My Name” Video
344
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

NBA YoungBoy Explains Why He Likes Wearing Black Makeup: “I Feel Comfortable”
Alicia Keys Has “Two Or Three” Tracks With J. Cole: “It Was Fluid”
Larry Hoover Jr. Expresses His Father’s Concerns Over Ye & Drake’s Concert