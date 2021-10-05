NBA YoungBoy Is First Rapper To Have #1 Album In Each Of The Last 3 Years

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making history again with the release of his latest studio album Sincerely, Kentrell. On Monday, it was revealed that the Baton Rouge-raised rapper was set to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, finally dethroning Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy after three weeks at the top. With this monumental start on the charts, YoungBoy becomes just the third rapper to debut an album at #1 from behind bars, following Tupac Shakur and Lil Wayne. He’s also caught up to one of this decade’s biggest pop stars, Taylor Swift, as they are the only two artists to have a #1 album in each of the last three years.

As the Billboard charts were updated on Monday, it was revealed that YoungBoy officially debuted at the top spot, and with that, he broke a bunch of records. Sincerely, Kentrell becomes his fourth overall #1 album after AI YoungBoy 2, 38 Baby 2, and Top. The 21-year-old is also now one of only two acts with a #1 album in 2019, 2020, and 2021, joining Taylor Swift in that category.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

With very minimal promotion and a pretty quiet rollout, this is a huge feat for YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who continues to show the world that he can dominate under any circumstances — even from jail.

