NBA Youngboy Isn’t Competing With DaBaby & Roddy Ricch

Posted By on September 23, 2020

Youngboy Never Broke Again doesn’t feel like he’s in competition with anybody, explaining why in his new interview with Elliott Wilson for TIDAL.

Youngboy Never Broke Again doesn’t give too many interviews. You’ll rarely hear him speaking about his personal life, despite the fact that he has been opening up more and more recently. With the release of his new album Top, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, YB made it a point to show a different side of himself to his fans, and that includes doing more interviews.

However, he’s still being incredibly selective about who he chooses to talk to. During a car ride, NBA Youngboy checked in with TIDAL and Elliott Wilson, choosing to deliver some tidbits here and there about his life, including his thoughts on competing with other rappers that are winning right now.

After Elliott asked Youngboy about his thoughts on whether he’s in competition with artists like Roddy Ricch and DaBaby, YB cut him off and said that he doesn’t see himself competing with anybody.

“It ain’t none of that,” said the rapper while shaking his head. “You could never compete with a person. None of those people determine, or I determine, where they gone go. What they make and all that shit don’t concern what’s going on over here. I don’t know what to say about that but shit, no.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Youngboy described his music as “murder” music, also speaking about his children, and more.

Via HNHH

