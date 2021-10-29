NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake’s Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.

As the release of his label’s forthcoming compilation album approaches, NBA YoungBoy has relocated to Utah, where he will be on house arrest while he awaits trial. According to a leaked set of rules established for the Top rapper, YoungBoy isn’t allowed to have any more than 3 visitors at his home at once, and in addition to having all visitors pre-approved by a judge, he also can’t have any visitors in his home between the hours of 9 pm and 7 am.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While those strict parameters would likely cause anyone to feel trapped or unhappy, a new photo has surfaced of NBA YoungBoy, and the unstoppable young rapper appears to be in good spirits.

In the photo, which many of his supporters believe to be the first picture that has been posted of him since his release from jail earlier this week, the “WUSYANAME” rapper is seen smiling, and to many fans’ surprise, he is also seen rocking a mustache and medium-length locs.

See NBA YoungBoy’s new look below.