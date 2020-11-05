Rap Basement

NBA YoungBoy Officially Hits 50 Gold & Platinum Plaques

Posted By on November 5, 2020

YoungBoy Never Broke Again hits a major milestone, securing an impressive total of fifty gold and platinum certifications.

You might not know it based on mainstream coverage alone, but YoungBoy Never Broke Again is easily one of the biggest rappers in the game right now. Statistically speaking, few can even come close to matching his online numbers, a testament to the loyalty of his many fans. Look no further than the young artist’s RIAA page, which boasts a staggering fifty gold and platinum plaques — for some context, that’s more than Logic, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, and many more. 

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As of November 3rd, YoungBoy’s tally officially hit the fifty marker thanks to four new ones, three gold and one platinum. The former, “Red Eye,” “Bad Bad,” and “Fine By Time,” all of which stem from his February album Still Flexin, Still SteppinThe platinum track is “Lil Top” from the same project, and don’t be surprised if the project from whence it came upgrades from its gold status before long. 

For some, the news of YoungBoy’s climb to fifty RIAA plaques may prove surprising. After all, seldom do you hear his music on the radio, or steadily lurking in high positions on the Billboard charts. And yet here he stands, an absolutely dominant commercial force driven by those who believe in his message. Though some have taken to ridiculing his personal life with little sympathy, it’s clear that the Baton Rouge lyricist’s story has proved deeply resonant with millions of listeners — can you say the same about every artist flexing on Instagram?

Congratulations to YoungBoy Never Again for hitting this major milestone — don’t be surprised to see that number climb by this time next year, especially if he retains this prolific pace.

Via HNHH

