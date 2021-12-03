Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Big Boi Drops Update On Potential For Outkast Reunion & Unreleased Music
106
0
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Best Rap Song Grammy Nomination For Kanye West’s “Jail”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2250
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1694
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NBA YoungBoy On If He Listens To Lil Baby, Polo G, 21 Savage, & More: “F*ck No”

Posted By on December 3, 2021

YoungBoy Never Broke Again emphatically answered “F*ck no” when asked if he listens to music from Polo G, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Yungeen Ace.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is very much a lone wolf. While he operates his Never Broke Again label with artists including Quando Rondo, NoCap, Rjae, P Yungin, and more, the Baton Rouge-raised rapper has proven over the years that he enjoys his alone time, usually coming through with featureless albums and mixtapes. When he does choose to collaborate with somebody, it’s generally with an artist that’s signed to him. 

Given his troubling legal situation over the last few years, the public hasn’t gotten too many chances to hear from YoungBoy in official interviews, so when the 22-year-old music superstar spoke for hours in a Clubhouse room with DJ Akademiks this week, the moment was very newsworthy. We’ve covered a few angles from their conversation already and now, we’re focusing on the answers YoungBoy provided when he was asked if he listens to other current rappers, including Polo G, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Yungeen Ace.

Unsurprisingly, YoungBoy answered that, no, he doesn’t listen to them.


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“You listen to Polo G?” asked DJ Akademiks.

“Fuck no,” replied YoungBoy. “You talkin’ crazy, you playin’.”

“Man, I’m just asking, man,” innocently said Ak before leading into his next question. “Like, [21] Savage. Savage is my n***a. He dope.”

“Fuck no!” said YoungBoy. 

“What about Yungeen Ace?” asked Ak.

After giving that one some thought, he went on to answer the exact same thing, uttering, “Fuck no. Shit, no.”

“Baby?” questioned Ak, referring to Lil Baby

“No,” calmly responded YB.


Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It seems as though YoungBoy Never Broke Again might only listen to his own music. Do you think his sound is so unique because he doesn’t listen to anybody else?

Listen to the clip below to hear his responses.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Big Boi Drops Update On Potential For Outkast Reunion & Unreleased Music
106 525 8
0
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Best Rap Song Grammy Nomination For Kanye West’s “Jail”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Big Boi Drops Update On Potential For Outkast Reunion & Unreleased Music
106
0
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Best Rap Song Grammy Nomination For Kanye West’s “Jail”
119
0
NBA YoungBoy On If He Listens To Lil Baby, Polo G, 21 Savage, & More: “F*ck No”
582
0
Charlamagne Tha God Wants To Make Amends With Nicki Minaj
715
0
Young Dolph Public Memorial For Fans Planned In Memphis: Report
424
1
More News

Trending Songs

Brent Faiyaz MERCEDES
53
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Heart & Soul / Alligator Walk
146
0
Joyner Lucas Feat. Lil Durk Rambo
159
0
Lupe Fiasco V.F.
132
0
Gunna Feat. Future & Roddy Ricch Too Easy (Remix)
172
0
Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Pop That Trunk
146
0
Kid Cudi & Ariana Grande Just Look Up
304
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

LPB Poody Reveals His Favorite Restaurants In Orlando On “Snack Review”
159
0
LPB Poody Declines To Try WarHeads Extreme On “Snack Review”
172
2
Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
556
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Big Boi Drops Update On Potential For Outkast Reunion & Unreleased Music
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Best Rap Song Grammy Nomination For Kanye West’s “Jail”
NBA YoungBoy On If He Listens To Lil Baby, Polo G, 21 Savage, & More: “F*ck No”