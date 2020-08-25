NBA Youngboy Previews New Music From “TOP” Album

Youngboy Never Broke Again has always been known for his consistency as far as album and project releases go. The rapper may get picked apart online, most recently for the similarities between his album cover and Roddy Ricch’s, but he always brings the quality and quantity when he drops.

Following his brief musical hiatus earlier this year, taking a break after two straight years of releasing music non-stop, the rising rapper took a moment to breathe and let his projects sit before announcing the arrival of his upcoming album TOP.

With new music set to arrive next month, NBA Youngboy is officially easing us into what we can expect, teasing a brand new song on Instagram.

“They killt li Dave when I was 12 made 20 knocked off his face #TOP,” wrote the rapper as his caption to the album trailer, which shows off a brand new record.

Despite not even being out yet, Youngboy Never Broke Again reached the #1 spot on Apple Music’s charts with TOP, speaking to his fans’ hunger for new music. There are currently only a handful of songs out from the project, so a #1 spot off of pre-orders alone is very impressive.

Are you looking forward to the next NBA Youngboy album?