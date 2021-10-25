NBA YoungBoy Remains In Jail As California Gun Charges Come Into Question

Last Friday, fans rejoiced when it was announced that NBA YoungBoy would be released on bond after spending most of 2021 awaiting trial for gun charges in his home state of Louisiana.

The announcement came after NBA YoungBoy’s legal team entered a request for conditional bond release, and stated that the 22-year-old rapper “was willing to relocate to Utah for house arrest and would hire a security firm to enforce his detention.” It was reported that YoungBoy’s record label was in on the request, and along with a security team to enforce his detention, they pledged to build a recording studio in the Sincerely, Kentrell rapper’s Utah residence so that he could “continue making music while in confinement.”

The state of Louisiana, where YoungBoy was being held for possessing a firearm during a music video shoot, ultimately granted the request for conditional bond release. However, YoungBoy remains in jail, as gun charges stemming from his Los Angeles arrest have resurfaced.

According to lawyerforworkers on Instagram, the U.S. put a hold on YoungBoy’s release, a second criminal case was opened against the rapper in the state of California.

While YB was initially charged with possessing a firearm during a music video shoot in Louisiana, the “Toxic” rapper was arrested all-the-way across the country in L.A. When he was arrested in L.A., authorities found another firearm in his Maybach truck. So, while YoungBoy was granted conditional bond by the state of Louisiana, he still faces charges in the state of California.

lawyerforworkers, who has been following the YoungBoy case closely and providing updates from a legal perspective, has said that there have been no further updates in the case, but that until YB comes to a new bond agreement with the state of California, he will remain custody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LawyerforWorkers.com (@lawyerforworkers)

There have been reports that this process could take as short as a week, so keep it locked to HNHH for any further updates on this ever-evolving situation and, in the meantime, check out Childish Gambino‘s tribute to NBA YoungBoy here.