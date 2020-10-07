Rap Basement

NBA Youngboy Reportedly Dropping New Project This Month

Posted By on October 6, 2020

According to DJ Akademiks, NBA Youngboy’s label compilation tape is due out before the end of the month.

NBA Youngboy is already three projects deep into this year but it looks like he’ll be releasing at least one more before the year comes to an end. Though he’s taken a break from social media, it looks like he’s provided Akademiks with the inside scoop on his music situation. Youngboy will reportedly be releasing a compilation tape including all of the members of the NBA label before the end of the month.

“Spoke with NBA YOUNGBOY earlier today. He said he giving fans a whole NBA tape this month (compilation tape with all the members of NBA). He told me fans can look out for this to drop on October 20,” Ak tweeted from his burner account before sharing the screenshot to his official Instagram page. He also offered an update on NBA Youngboy’s social media whereabouts.

“Btw he’s taking some time off Instagram and promised he’ll be back very soon,” Ak added.

Just last week, the rapper was spotted filming a new music video for an unreleased song. Unfortunately, that was also what prompted his latest arrest. Police arrested NBA Youngboy and other people on the set of the video shoot on drug and gun charges. Though he was released last week, the rapper did delete his social media profile in the midst of videos of his arrest circulating. 

Looks like now that he’s out, he’s back to work. Peep Ak’s post below. 

Via HNHH

