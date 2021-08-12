Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NBA YoungBoy Shares “Lock Down Session” Single He Recorded While In Jail

Posted By on August 11, 2021

The track was reportedly recorded over the phone and on it, he raps about his daughter having COVID and prosecutors having it out for him.

The world has received a handful of updates from NBA YoungBoy since he was arrested earlier this year. Within the last year, he’s welcomed two children with two women and he confirmed months ago that his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, was also expecting. YoungBoy has been fighting a federal case where he faces weapons charges stemming from an arrest back in September 2020 and his attorneys are working diligently to make sure he enjoys freedom sooner than later.

On Wednesday (August 11), audio of YoungBoy’s latest song “Lock Down Session” went viral and it is safe to say that he’s making the most of his time behind bars. 

He recorded the track over the phone, making this the first release created while he has been in prison. YoungBoy spoke about the issues weighing heavily on his mind as he opened up about friends and acquaintances who only want him for his money, his youngest daughter testing positive for COVID-19, waiting on his freedom, missing his children, going “crazy” while inside, and his “girl actin’ like she don’t need a n*gga.”

He apologized to his mother for his current circumstance and promised his fans that he wouldn’t fail them. Listen to “Lock Down Session” below and share your thoughts.

Via HNHH

