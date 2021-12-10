NBA YoungBoy Shows Off Black & White Makeup Look Once Again

It’s not uncommon for Rock artists to don a little eyeliner or even put on a full face of makeup, but when NBA YoungBoy expressed that he, too, enjoyed the practice, Hip Hop fans bit back. The rapper has been under house arrest in Utah, and while he continues to await the outcome of his looming federal case, YoungBoy has been connecting with the world through Clubhouse.

Earlier this week, the rapper was in a Clubhouse chatroom where he spoke about feeling “comfortable” with wearing makeup because, he said, he felt as if he was able to be himself.





“I like painting my face, putting makeup on,” he said at the time. “I like to look in the mirror and see everything black. Like my eyes and sh*t… “Just, I don’t know. I feel comfortable that way.” He added that his engineer purchased the items for him from MAC Cosmetics. “It give me like, the goth feeling, like rockstars.”

This evening (December 9), YoungBoy popped up on his sister’s Instagram page and shared new images showing him wearing a full face of black and white makeup. The caption to a post reads, “I don’t care what they think about me #RockPeace.” Some fans are happy that YoungBoy has been expressing himself as he sees fit, while others aren’t as accepting of his new look.

Check it out below.





