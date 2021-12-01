Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

NBA YoungBoy Speaks On Young Dolph, Virgil Abloh Deaths: “You Changing Form”
251
0
Juicy J Says Three 6 Mafia Broke Up Due To Excessive Drug Use
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2184
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NBA YoungBoy Speaks On Young Dolph, Virgil Abloh Deaths: “You Changing Form”

Posted By on November 30, 2021

He joined a conversation on Clubhouse and shared his thoughts while also revealing how vapes are keeping him away from marijuana.

Earlier today, Young Dolph‘s loved ones gathered together for his memorial service. There have been several tributes to the late rapper since he was murdered in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month. Adding to the grief comes the shocking death of Virgil Abloh who reportedly lived with cancer privately before succumbing to the illness. 

The losses of both figures were the subject of conversation over on Clubhouse where NBA YoungBoy joined in for a chat about these recent pop culture moments. In a clip, Akademiks mourns Abloh and Dolph, but YoungBoy gave a response that surprised listeners.

NBA YoungBoy
Gary Miller / Contributor / Getty Images

“You know, that’s really not a bad thing, though,” the Grammy nominee replied. Akademiks asked him what he meant. The rapper added, “The only sad part is you can’t carry on with your life or just be there for your family, but you know, that’s not really a bad thing. You changing form. You going to the next chapter.”

YoungBoy has reportedly been living at a mentor’s home in Utah after a judge granted him strict house arrest. In the chat, the rapper also spoke about keeping away from marijuana, adding that he has been using vapes to help curve his craving for the sticky icky. Listen to clips of YoungBoy’s Clubhouse appearance below, and make sure to check back later on this week when YoungBoy and Birdman release their joint project, From Tha Bayou.



Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Juicy J Says Three 6 Mafia Broke Up Due To Excessive Drug Use
159 525 12
0
Chrisean Rock Posts Videos With Blueface Following Explosive Argument
265 525 20
0

Recent Stories

NBA YoungBoy Speaks On Young Dolph, Virgil Abloh Deaths: “You Changing Form”
251
0
Juicy J Says Three 6 Mafia Broke Up Due To Excessive Drug Use
159
0
Chrisean Rock Posts Videos With Blueface Following Explosive Argument
265
0
50 Cent Digs In The Vault & Shares Music Video Snippet Of Young Dolph
2581
0
Young Dolph Laid To Rest On Tuesday
556
0
More News

Trending Songs

Loopy Ferrell Profit
146
0
Duke Deuce I Ain't Worried Bout It
172
0
Vic Mensa What You Taught Us
172
0
T-Pain Shootin Up The Club
185
0
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Unknown T Roberto C
159
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Issa Gold Within
159
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Ozuna Another Day In America
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
437
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
397
1
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
278
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

NBA YoungBoy Speaks On Young Dolph, Virgil Abloh Deaths: “You Changing Form”
Juicy J Says Three 6 Mafia Broke Up Due To Excessive Drug Use
Chrisean Rock Posts Videos With Blueface Following Explosive Argument