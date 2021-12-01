NBA YoungBoy Speaks On Young Dolph, Virgil Abloh Deaths: “You Changing Form”

Earlier today, Young Dolph‘s loved ones gathered together for his memorial service. There have been several tributes to the late rapper since he was murdered in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month. Adding to the grief comes the shocking death of Virgil Abloh who reportedly lived with cancer privately before succumbing to the illness.

The losses of both figures were the subject of conversation over on Clubhouse where NBA YoungBoy joined in for a chat about these recent pop culture moments. In a clip, Akademiks mourns Abloh and Dolph, but YoungBoy gave a response that surprised listeners.



“You know, that’s really not a bad thing, though,” the Grammy nominee replied. Akademiks asked him what he meant. The rapper added, “The only sad part is you can’t carry on with your life or just be there for your family, but you know, that’s not really a bad thing. You changing form. You going to the next chapter.”

YoungBoy has reportedly been living at a mentor’s home in Utah after a judge granted him strict house arrest. In the chat, the rapper also spoke about keeping away from marijuana, adding that he has been using vapes to help curve his craving for the sticky icky. Listen to clips of YoungBoy’s Clubhouse appearance below, and make sure to check back later on this week when YoungBoy and Birdman release their joint project, From Tha Bayou.





