NBA Youngboy’s Clubhouse Appearance Leads To Huge Surge On App Store

Posted By on December 6, 2021

Youngboy’s fanbase reportedly flooded Apple’s App Store to download Clubhouse after YB’s recent appearance on the platform.

The hype around Clubhouse died down but it might be NBA Youngboy’s fanbase that revives the platform’s popularity, at least on the App Store. Last week, Youngboy made an appearance on Clubhouse where he joined Akademiks for an in-depth interview. He discussed everything from his crush on Doja Cat to his listening habits, which apparently excludes many of his peers such as Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Polo G


Via HNHH

The conversation had plenty of viral bits but it seems that it also led to a surge in Clubhouse downloads on Apple’s App Store. As Akademiks reports, the app previously stood at 60th on the App Store before propelling to #5 in the days following Youngboy’s appearance. It’s an impressive feat, one which shows the gravity of Youngboy’s influence on the youth, even if he claims to be blackballed from the industry.


Youngboy’s conversation with Akademiks wasn’t his only appearance on Clubhouse, though. Days later, he hopped into a room where 21 Savage was speaking and began to troll him. Then, he hosted his own room when the mother of his child, Yaya Mayweather, inserted herself into the conversation. Perhaps, we’ll be hearing more from NBA Youngboy with his newfound presence on Clubhouse.

In related news, the rapper was expected to release his long-awaited collaboration with BirdmanFrom The Bayou on Friday, which never happened. At this point, it would be surprising if it ever saw the light of day. 

Via HNHH

