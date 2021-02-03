Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Billie Eilish’s “The World’s A Little Blurry” Documentary Trailer Drops
79
0
Nelly Accused Of Abandoning St. Lunatics By Rapper Ali: “I Got Hustled”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12639
1
Wiz Khalifa
1919
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nelly Accused Of Abandoning St. Lunatics By Rapper Ali: “I Got Hustled”

Posted By on February 2, 2021

Ali claimed that he helped Nelly write his bars “but got no credit.”

Prior to being a rap icon, Nelly and his childhood friends formed their Hip Hop group, St. Lunatics, in 1993. The collective consisted of the “Hot in Herre” rapper along with his pals Kyjuan, City Spud, Murphy Lee, and Ali. They had a bit of success in 1997 with their single “Gimme What Ya Got,” but they struggled to build a fanbase outside of their St. Louis city limits. As the story has been shared over the years, the group allowed Nelly to move forward as a solo artist, but according to Ali, that isn’t the whole story.

Nelly, St. Lunatics, Awards
Vince Bucci / Stringer / Getty Images

Yesterday (February 1), Ali kicked off the month by posting a video clip of himself with Nelly and included a lengthy post detailing why he has issues with his friend. He recognized that people would call him “childish” for airing out his business on social media, but he retorted that he’s not “the type to throw a rock and hide his hand.”

Ali took readers through the history of the formation of the St. Lunatics, including a claim that their label didn’t want Nelly‘s verse on “Gimme What Ya Got” but he fought for it. He also stated that he was offered a solo record deal but instead chose to ride it out with his group, but when Mase‘s manager, Cudda, was introduced to the crew, he only wanted to represent Nelly and City Spud.

Nelly, St. Lunatics, Ali
Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

“They left with Cudda (went to Harlem),” wrote Ali. “The separation became The reality… They had left !!! We(The rest of the group) felt ‘HUSTLED’…. we were *1 until, The opportunity was presented to be *2 ..they hustled us!! Fast forward Universal record signs Nelly : Nelly has his manager (my bf @stltluv )…. call me and he said : ‘Nelly said he doesn’t NEED YOU to help him write.'”

Ali felt slighted by Nelly because he suggested he felt used, so he took a step back and said he would no longer help Nelly pen his rhymes. “Some kind of way I ended up going …I ended up helping him write … but got no credit!! Wow !! I got hustled !!” he added. “You live and you learn.” Nelly has yet to respond to his friend’s accusations, but while fans wait, you can check out Ali’s post below.

Nelly, St. Lunatics, Ali, Instagram,
Instagram

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Billie Eilish’s “The World’s A Little Blurry” Documentary Trailer Drops
79 525 6
0
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Launching “The Marathon” Visual Album Experience This Week
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Billie Eilish’s “The World’s A Little Blurry” Documentary Trailer Drops
79
0
Nelly Accused Of Abandoning St. Lunatics By Rapper Ali: “I Got Hustled”
146
0
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Launching “The Marathon” Visual Album Experience This Week
146
0
DJ Scheme Absolutely Snaps On Juice WRLD Leaker
132
0
London On Da Track Gushes Over Pregnant Summer Walker With New Photo
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Termanology Feat. Lil Fame, Rome Streetz & Jay Royale Broad Day
79
0
Kito Feat. VanJess & Channel Tres Recap
93
0
Doe Boy Feat. Kenny Muney & Key Glock Muggin
106
0
YFN Lucci I Gotcha
371
0
Ralo Fame
132
0
Lil Eazzyy Beatbox (Remix)
146
0
Future Stick Talk
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock “Green Light” Video
119
0
G.T. “Joe Montana” Video
132
0
Nechie “Stackin It” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Billie Eilish’s “The World’s A Little Blurry” Documentary Trailer Drops
Nelly Accused Of Abandoning St. Lunatics By Rapper Ali: “I Got Hustled”
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Launching “The Marathon” Visual Album Experience This Week