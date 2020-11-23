Rap Basement

Nelly Performs Throwback Hits From "Country Grammar" At 2020 AMAs
159
0
2020 American Music Awards Winners: Updated Live
384
0
Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1535
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
847
1
Nelly Performs Throwback Hits From “Country Grammar” At 2020 AMAs

Posted By on November 22, 2020

Nelly performed a number of his classic hits at the AMAs, Sunday night.

Nelly took the stage, Sunday night, at the American Music Awards to perform his iconic 2001 hit single, “Ride Wit Me,” as well as “Country Grammar” and “E.I.”

Nelly, Country GrammarCindy Ord / Getty Images

This year marks the 20th anniversary of his debut diamond-selling album Country Grammar. Nelly dropped the legendary album back on June 27, 2000. In 2016, it became just the ninth hip hop album to be certified Diamond by the RIAA. “I would say that I raised the bar as far as being able to have a hip-hop album that can compare to anybody’s album: to a pop artist, to an R&B artist, to a country artist, or whatever,” Nelly told Complex, earlier this year.

“I live a hip-hop life. When you get certain artists that don’t live the hip-hop life and all of a sudden they wanna do a hip-hop album, I look at that like a little bit of a, ‘Nah, c’mon, ya’ll,'” he told Billboard last month. “You can be hip-hop influenced, your song can be hip-hop influenced, your album can be hip-hop influenced, but you’re not a hip-hop artist. And I’m not a country artist, so I don’t want to disrespect all those that work hard that live the country life.”

Nelly is currently competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars on ABC.

For a full list of the winners from the 2020 AMAs, click here.

[Via]

Via HNHH

2020 American Music Awards Winners: Updated Live
384 525 29
0
Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s “Lost In The World’” Was Inspired A Poem He Wrote Her
278 525 21
0

